Cardi B Sets The Rules For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Cardi B is setting down some Valentine’s Day ground rules.

“Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.” the rapper tweeted.

People were quick to jump on Cardi reminding her that she bought Offset a Lamborghini, but she wasn’t budging on her rule.

Cardi only used the Lambo to further her point, adding that while she bought him one, he got her a “550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck.”

She also gave another comparison instead of “flowers & grass.”

“If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$,” she added.

Cardi then handed out NSFW advice to a fan who was buying their partner “chocolate, dinner or flowers.”

“That’s cool .Everything is about your budget …sooo if you take your girl to dinner , flowers and chocolate you shouldn’t really get much back but some h**d and p**sy,” she responded.

