Johnny Depp Wants To Depose Elon Musk In His $50M Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is looking to bring Elon Musk and the American Civil Liberties Union into his $50-million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to a report in Deadline, Depp’s attorneys have issued subpoenas for Musk, the ACLU and the nonprofit group First Amendment and its Foundation, seeking “all communications between [Musk] and Ms. Heard regarding Mr. Depp.”

Musk’s subpoena apparently relates to the period when he and Heard briefly dated following her split from Depp, while the ACLU is one of two organizations to which the “Aquaman” actress announced she’d be donating half of her $7-million divorce settlement.

RELATED: Elon Musk Challenges Johnny Depp To A ‘Cage Fight’

Heard was later named an ACLU Ambassador for women’s rights, with the organization’s executive director issuing a statement indicating the group was “incredibly grateful” for Heard having “so very generously shown her support.” The ACLU then reposted Heard’s Washington Post op-ed, which is at the heart of Depp’s suit.

Meanwhile, Heard has yet to make that announced donation; according to her lawyer, her donations have been “delayed.”

RELATED: Johnny Depp’s Ex-Lawyer Seeks To Depose Amber Heard, Elon Musk In $30M Legal Battle

Neither Musk nor the ACLU responded to Deadline‘s request for comment.

The trial is scheduled beo begin on May 17 in Virginia’s Fairfax County.