Ryan Reynolds Issues Hilarious 5-Years-Later Response To ‘Deadpool’ Fan’s Letter

Ryan Reynolds posted his response to a fan letter sent to him nearly five years ago, and, as always, he did it hilariously.

On Saturday, Reynolds took to Twitter to share a letter her received in 2016 from a “Deadpool” fan named Hunter, who apparently wrote the letter as part of a writing assignment for an English class.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Introduces New Mascot ‘Sugar Panda’ In A Campaign To Get People To Kick Their Sugar Habits

In response to the letter to “Mr. Deadpool,” which praised Reynolds for sticking to his guns by not watering down the movie to earn a PG rating, the Vancouver-born actor posted his letter, bearing a 2016 date.

Five years later, I’m still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/xYh1XChIb3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 13, 2021

In his response, which was clearly not written in 2016, Reynolds highlights how much has changed since then.

“I’m glad we got to make it our way. Can you imagine if DP was with the MCU at Disney? Hahahahahahahah,” Reynolds writes, joking about the fact that, due to the merger of Disney and Fox, that the character will indeed become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Deadpool 3”.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Uses Hugh Jackman’s Face As Motivation To Learn Axe Throwing

Reynolds — who’s since become involved in various business ventures ranging from his Aviation Gin to an ownership in Mint Mobile to creating his own advertising agency — then offers his advice to Hunter, telling him to “commit to one thing. I have a tiny investment in an upcoming music festival that should be ‘Fyre’ and an amazing blood company called Thanos but other than that, acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever.”

He concludes by offering to “stay connected on Vine,” referencing the now-defunct social media app.

AdWeek international editor David Griner shared a joking tweet about Reynolds’ reference to “Thanos” — the company was actually called Theranos, and company founder Elizabeth Holmes is currently facing 20 years in prison on charges of wire fraud for lying to investors about the company’s technology, which didn’t do what it was purported to do, and formed the basis for HBO documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”.