Janet Jackson Says She ‘Began To Cry’ After ‘Control’ Once Again Lands On Chart

Janet Jackson’s Control is back on top.

A week after the album celebrated its 35th anniversary, Control hit No.1 on Apple’s Top 40 US Pop Album Chart. It has since slipped down the chart.

Posting a selfie video, Jackson expressed her joy.

“I began to cry. I cried because I was so thankful for all God has blessed me with,” Jackson said in the clip.

Adding, “I’m so thankful for all of you being in my life. You are so special to me. I want to thank all of you for making Control number one, once again after 35 years. I never in a million years would think this could happen.”

To help celebrate the anniversary, the “Nasty” singer launched the #Control35 Reels challenge on Instagram where thousands of people showed off their own dance skills to her iconic tunes.

Jackson’s message also came a day after Justin Timberlake apologized to her and Britney Spears in regards to his past behaviour towards them. The apology was received with mixed emotions–many who felt it was too little, too late.