Prince Charles Is Helping Kids Stay Entertained During Lockdown With Nature Challenge

With schools heading into the midterm break and U.K. students still in lockdown, Prince Charles is helping parents keep their children entertained.

On Monday, the future king will start his “Half Term Nature Challenge” via the Clarence House Instagram page that “will encourage young people (and families) to grab their wellies and engage with the Natural World on their doorsteps.”

“It’s at this time of year that all sorts of wonderful things start happening as nature wakes up the world from its winter sleep. Buds on trees will soon become leaves, bulbs will start pushing spring flowers up through the soil and we’ll soon be hearing the wonderful sound of birdsong every morning,” Prince Charles said in a video announcement.

“These things will happen near you, whether you live in a town, a city or in the countryside.”

Some of the challenges included creating a plate garden and a pet rock. Those who take part can share their creations by tagging @ClarenceHouse and using the #PoWNatureChallenge hashtag for a chance to be featured.

Giving families a head start, the first task needed seeds, soil, an egg carton or plant pot, paper, glue, pencil crayons, camera, plate and paint. The full instructions will be posted on Feb. 15.

Prince Charles, and both his sons, Princes William and Harry, are all strong advocates for environmentalism. The Duke of Cambridge recently launched his Earthshot Prize and the Duke of Sussex founded the eco-friendly travel company Travalyst.