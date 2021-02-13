Mandy Moore Shares Update After Her ‘Sweet’ Dog Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Mandy Moore’s dog had to undergo emergency surgery earlier this week.

The “This Is Us” star revealed that her dog Jackson had a “mass in his abdomen” that couldn’t be left.

“If you could, please say a prayer or send good vibes to our sweet Jackson who is about to have emergency surgery for mass in his abdomen,” the expecting mom wrote.

“We are remaining positive and hopeful. To say I’m beside myself about my sweet boy of 10 years is a bit of an understatement,” Moore said.

On Friday, Moore updated fans with positive news.

“This sweet man made it through surgery,” she wrote. “They removed a 10 inch, 6 lb mass on his spleen (and his spleen too).”

Adding, “He is a fighter and here’s hoping he continues to heal and thrive. Thank you for the good thoughts and prayers – please keep them coming!!”

Moore’s other dog, Joni, suddenly died in late 2020.

“To know her, was to love her. She never met a stranger. She was waaaaay more human (or muppet) than do,” Moore wrote in a sweet dedication at the time.

