Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Swollen Lip After Reaction To Biting An Orange

Chrissy Teigen wants you to know she did not get lip fillers, she just bit an orange.

The 35-year-old cookbook author and entrepreneur showed off her swollen lip on her Instagram Story on Saturday, sharing that she believes it happened due to a reaction to a “pesticide” on the fruit she ate.

“You’re all just going to think that I got lip fillers but I didn’t get lip fillers between last night and now. I bit an orange to try and open it and I think there must have been a pesticide on it or something. Look at this. It’s hard.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

In another Story, after doing her makeup, she wrote that her nose was swollen as well. “I feel like it’s getting bigger,” she later added in another video.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram