Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Swollen Lip After Reaction To Biting An Orange

Chrissy Teigen wants you to know she did not get lip fillers, she just bit an orange.
The 35-year-old cookbook author and entrepreneur showed off her swollen lip on her Instagram Story on Saturday, sharing that she believes it happened due to a reaction to a “pesticide” on the fruit she ate.
“You’re all just going to think that I got lip fillers but I didn’t get lip fillers between last night and now. I bit an orange to try and open it and I think there must have been a pesticide on it or something. Look at this. It’s hard.”
In another Story, after doing her makeup, she wrote that her nose was swollen as well. “I feel like it’s getting bigger,” she later added in another video.
To help with the swelling, she inhaled oxygen from a can. “Oh yeah, that’s good,” she said in another clip.
Additionally, last year, parts of her tongue were “falling off” due to the sour candy she’d been eating at night.
“Fair warning: Do not continue this video if you’re squeamish,” she told her followers before giving them a look at her discolored tongue, which appeared to have patches missing from the top. “I told you, I’m eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this.”
See more in the video below.
MORE FROM ET:
Chrissy Teigen on How Her Pregnancy Loss Transformed Her Life
How to Make Chrissy Teigen’s Mom’s Super Bowl Crispy Chicken Wings