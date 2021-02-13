‘The Masked Singer U.K.’ Names Sausage As The Winner

Spoiler Alert: The following article reveals the identity of the winner on “The Masked Singer U.K.”.

On Saturday night, “The Masked Singer U.K.” named the winner and the identities of the top three contestants.

Aston Merrygold, a member of boy band JLS, turned out to be under the Robin mask in third place, while the Badger was Ne-Yo–coming in second.

“Now y’all know FOR REAL… I’M THE BADGER!!! This experience was the most fun I’ve had wearing a fuzzy mask that I can speak of publicly!!Rolling on the floor laughing Any opportunity for me to not be me..I’M IN AAAAND I thought my accent was pretty good,” Ne-Yo tweeted.

Now y’all know FOR REAL… I’M THE BADGER!!! This experience was the most fun I’ve had wearing a fuzzy mask that I can speak of publicly!!🤣 Any opportunity for me to not be me..I’M IN AAAAND I thought my accent was pretty good 😏 Thanx to the @MaskedSingerUK for havin me!!!! pic.twitter.com/2c9E6uErXI — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) February 13, 2021

The crowning glory went to the Sausage, who was Joss Stone.

THE WEINER TAKES IT ALL!

What an amazing series and a HUGE cast. Thank you to EVERYONE who has watched, guessed and talked about our show. I love that it has brought families together at this difficult time and I’m super proud to be part of it. pic.twitter.com/kfGC52B9Cu — Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) February 13, 2021

Stone was still very pregnant at the time of filming, but was able to conceal her baby bump with the sausage costume.

She has since welcomed daughter, Violet Melissa, with boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

Commenting on why she took part, the “Right to Be Wrong” singer said, “Why not?! Life can be so serious, we should just dress up as chips and sausage to have a sing song.”

On Instagram, Stone shared her win, writing, “Well what a relief to no long be a secret sausage! It was hard to keep it in as you can imagine. it’s one of my proudest moments.”

Adding, “This truly was the funniest gig I have ever done I am so happy to be part of it. What a laugh and a half.”

She also shared a sweet photo of Violet, teasing, “Our little sausage was helping mummy sausage hold up that suit.”