James Gunn Clarifies ‘I Am Alive’ After Author With Same Name Dies

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is clarifying some news after someone else with the same name recently died.

“James Gunn Dies: Prolific Science Fiction Author And Editor Was 97,” a tweet read, even though the author did die a few months ago.

Apparently, many people only read the first half of the tweet and went into panic mode that it was the other Gunn.

RELATED: James Gunn Reveals Not Everyone Was Happy With Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon

“For the record, I’ve gotten dozens of messages from close friends & relatives who read this headline quickly & freaked out. I am alive. Different James Gunn – may he Rest in Peace. (But, @DEADLINE, you might have considered wording this differently),” Gunn tweeted.

For the record, I’ve gotten dozens of messages from close friends & relatives who read this headline quickly & freaked out. I am alive. Different James Gunn – may he Rest in Peace. (But, @DEADLINE, you might have considered wording this differently). https://t.co/etdcTB1h4o — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

Most people agreed with Gunn that the tweet was confusing, while one person said, “It bet it’s really weird to get a text that reads, ‘Hey man, are you dead?'”

“No one is writing asking me if I’m dead. But I am getting sent the text with ‘my heart stopped beating for a few seconds’ from dozens of folks, including my three best friends,” Gunn added.

While responded to another person, Gunn said, “Imagine getting these texts from your sibling: ‘Mom just died.’ ‘That’s the new play at the Ahmanson. Let’s check it out!'”

Imagine getting these texts from your sibling:

“Mom just died.”

“That’s the new play at the Ahmanson. Let’s check it out!” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

It wasn’t the first time the name has confused people, as one person revealed, “I purchased a book of his once thinking it was you.”

RELATED: James Gunn Calls Mike Pence A ‘Dork’ After Naming Space Force Members ‘Guardians’

The director admitted, “I’ve been asked to sign them at conventions. Here’s how the convo often goes: ‘Um that’s not me.’ ‘Oh. Well. Can you sign it anyway?’ (I decline).”