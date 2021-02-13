Nelly Is Selling His Crumbling Mansion For $760K

Click to share this via email

In search of a fixer upper in Missouri? Look no further.

Nelly is selling off his $760,000 CAD secluded mansion 19 years after buying it.

According to TMZ, the “Hot in Herre” rapper purchased the property with plans to renovate it, but that never worked out and the home has been sitting empty. Nelly now just wants to get rid of it, no matter what it takes.

Located around 30 minutes outside of St. Louis, the six bedroom, 7 bath, 10,799 sqft home “features a grand entranceway, open floor plan with sky-high ceilings” with views of the Meramec River valley.

Situated on nearly 12 acres, the outdoor space includes a basketball court, a pool and is “minutes from Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Eureka.”

The interior of the house is almost a blank canvas, giving off that 1998 feel, but hey! the ’90s are back in style.