James Corden Opens Up To Oprah About How Stigmas Held Him Back From Getting Healthier

James Corden sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid talk about his health.

On Saturday, Oprah hosted WW’s (formally Weight Watchers) Your Life In Focus virtual event, where the “Late Late Show” host spoke about his decision to make an active attempt to lose weight.

“Even just watching that video, it makes me feel quite emotional because I really have felt that every year. I really have had that feeling of like the definition of madness really isn’t it to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting different results, which is never going to happen,” Corden said after a clip of him speaking about focusing on his health with WW played.

Corden said that certain stigmas towards men and weight loss were one reason he held back.

“As a man, it’s historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you’re on a diet, or it’s not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health,” he said. “Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn’t matter what you look like, and all those things.”

Corden’s views on that have since changed and he thinks that getting healthier is “the single most positive and sexy thing you can do.”

Up to this point, Corden has lost 16 pounds, adding, “I’ve been doing some exercise, which I hate. I just can’t bear it, so I’m using the word hate. But my wife is so good at it.”

Corden joined WW in January.

Other guests on Oprah’s WW special included Jennifer Garner and Ciara. Catch the full two hour event up top.