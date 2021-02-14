Meek Mill Clashes With Tekashi 6ix9ine Outside Atlanta Nightclub

There’s been no love lost between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill in recent months, and the rappers’ feud came to a head on Saturday night when they came face to face in the parking lot of an Atlanta nightclub.

Both men shot video of their encounter, along with differing accounts of what took place.

In video recorded by Mill, Tekashi 6ix9ine can be seen lunging at him, held back by security before heading to his vehicle.

According to The Source, 6ix9ine captioned his video, “STOP LETTING THESE RAPPERS LIE TO YOU! THEY TO TOUGH FOR SECURITY @meekmill RUNNING AROUND WITH POLICE.”

Mill took to Twitter to share his version of events, claiming that 6ix9ine was actually waiting for him outside the club.

