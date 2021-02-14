Sia Reveals Complicated Feelings For ‘Sick Puppy’ Shia LaBeouf Amidst FKA Twigs’ Abuse Allegations

Sia is speaking out about her relationship with Shia LaBeouf in the midst of FKA Twigs’ lawsuit, in which she accuses the actor of sexual and emotional abuse throughout the relationship.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the “Chandelier” singer shares her own experiences with LaBeouf, whom she describes as “a sick puppy.”

Sia previously wrote (in a tweet she subsequently deleted) that she had “been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims.”

RELATED: FKA Twigs Shows Support For Sia After She Alleges Shia LaBeouf ‘Conned’ Her into ‘Adulterous Relationship’

Speaking with the Times, Sia elaborated on those allegations.

“It turns out he was using the same lines on me and Twigsy, and eventually we found out because we ended up talking to one another,” she explained. “Both of us thought we were singly dating him. But that wasn’t the case. And he was still married.”

In addition, she claimed that LaBeouf told her that he “wanted to marry me and live a sober life” together.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Refutes ‘Each & Every’ Allegation In FKA Twigs’ Lawsuit, Wants Her To Pay His Legal Fees

“I feel like I’m always gonna love him because he’s such a sick puppy,” she added.