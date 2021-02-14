‘Bridgerton’ Creator Reveals The Reason Why He Developed Netflix’s Hit Show

‘Bridgerton’ will be honoured as one of AFI’s Top Television Programs of the Year, so creator Chris Van Dusen is celebrating by revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets in the creation process of the hit series.

In an exclusive video for ET Canada, Van Dusen admitted he wanted to develop a storyline that married “history and fantasy in a really exciting way.”

“‘Bridgerton’ is a reimagining that is made specifically for a modern audience,” he said. “We’re looking at things like class, gender and sexuality, and also race. All those things I think are a part of the show’s conversation.”

Upon watching the opening sequence, the viewer immediately learns the importance of those elements through an extremely proper introduction of a glamorous, decadent world that signifies the official start of London’s social season. Historically, the real-life Queen Charlotte would welcome young women to her drawing room at the palace so their mothers could present their daughters, and all of their glorious finery, to the Queen in hopes of finding their daughter a husband.

Comparing this tradition that also plays out in the first episode to the modern-day Super Bowl, Van Dusen explains how that performance is basically a make-or-break for the rest of their adult lives.

“They’ve been waiting for this day their entire lives. They’ve trained for it, they practiced for it, and everything was riding on it because for a young lady, this was her first impression,” he said. “If you wanted any chance of finding a husband, then you couldn’t afford to mess this up.”

“And if you did mess it up, and by that I mean, had a single feather out of place, or if your posture wasn’t exactly right, the Queen wouldn’t like what she saw, and you’d be dismissed and your marriage prospects would sink,” Van Dusen added. “On the other hand, if your presentation went on without a hitch and you managed to impress the Queen, your odds of finding a husband would increase significantly, like we see with Daphne Bridgerton, who is eventually named the Diamond of the Season, which means she wins the day, and is set to win the season, too.”

Van Dusen specifically loves this moment between Daphne and the Queen because it not only sets the scene for who the main players in the series are, but also the dynamics they play, as well.

“I’ve always thought of the Bridgertons as the harmony to the discord of the Featheringtons. These families are opposite. The Bridgertons are the eyes of society, they can do no wrong, they’re perfect, on the surface at least. But that’s not really the case with the Featheringtons. They, on the other hand, have to try really, really hard, a little too hard, and that shows in everything they do. Personally I love them for that, but it was important for me here to establish those character distinctions from the beginning,” Van Dusen said.

“The Queen is the tastemaker of the society,” he added. “Meeting her here and immediately seeing that the most powerful person in this world is a woman of colour, I think tells you something absolutely integral of the show, and that is this is a world where the colour of your skin doesn’t determine whether you’re highborn or lowborn.”

The scene ends with a satisfied Queen, a triumphant Daphne, and her proud family, until the viewer hears one last sentence from the series narrator, Lady Whistledown, the gossip writer of this Regency world.

“I think those lines were definitely some of the best parts of writing this show for me,” Van Dusen said. “Not only were they fun, but they were voiced by Julie Andrews, and for a writer, I can tell you I don’t think it gets better than that.”

The Netflix period drama is also AFI’s Movie Club selection of the day due to its ability to take viewers on a “sumptuous, sexy trip back in time.”

“‘Bridgerton’ reveals itself a deliciously delightful period piece, gloriously free from the bodice of convention. Created by Chris Van Dusen and boasting the proud stamp of genius from producer Shonda Rhimes, this sumptuous, sexy trip back in time also looks to the future with an exquisitely diverse court of players — best illustrated by the electric arrival of Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, with devilish narration by the divine Julie Andrews,” The American Film Institute said.

In another exclusive video for ET Canada, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the hit series, accepted the AFI Award’s honor on behalf of the creative ensemble.

“I am so delighted that ‘Bridgerton’ has been selected as an honouree at this year’s AFI Awards,” Dynevor said. “Working on ‘Bridgerton’ was such a joyful, collaborative experience from the etiquette, to the horse riding, to the dance teachers and set design, costumes, and amazing performances, and incredible writing. There was so much talent that came together to make the show what it is.”

“The fact that it’s brought so much joy into people’s lives in a difficult time is so wonderful, so on behalf of the entire creative ensemble, we are so proud to be recognized by AFI,” she added.

The AFI Awards celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI Awards recipients, Audi has created the AFI Awards Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory – for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Georgina Gutierrez, Production Design Fellow, recipient of the AFI Awards Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honouree “Bridgerton.”