New Trailer For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Teases A Batman-Joker Face-Off

With anticipation building for the long-awaited “Snyder cut” of the much-maligned “Justice League”, a new trailer released on Sunday features some of the new footage that was filmed.

Trashed by critics upon its release in 2017, “Justice League” is returning in a new expanded version for HBO Max.

After Snyder was forced to step away from the film in order to deal with a personal tragedy, Joss Whedon took over to complete the movie; Snyder subsequently convinced Warner Bros. to cough up an additional $40 million so he could film new footage and re-edit the film into a four-part limited series.

HBO Max

One of these new scenes appears in the just-released trailer, featuring Ben Affleck’s Batman and Jared Leto as the Joker (who made his debut in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” but didn’t appear at all in the original “Justice League”.

“In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions,” the synopsis reads.

“The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes,” the synopsis continues. “Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid, and their dreadful intentions.”

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” debuts on March 16.