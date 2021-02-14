Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Amazing Valentine’s Day Gift From Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the love from fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Valentine’s Day.

In a pair of tweets she issued on Sunday, JLo shared video of herself waking up to a massive bouquet of red roses, accented by an array of heart-shaped balloons, with Frank Sinatra’s “My Funny Valentine” playing in the background.

“Oh my God, what is this,” she says. “This is amazing.”

She then aims the camera at herself, showing viewers her emotional response.

“February is our special month…,” she wrote in the caption. “Our anniversary month…We met again for the first time on February 1st… the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn’t been a day we haven’t been together or spoken… you keep me laughing.”

In a second post, she added, “I love your wickedly funny sense of humor… and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one… I love you and all you do for me and with me….you are my funny valentine.”