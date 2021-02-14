Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Welcome Their First Child, Son Riley

Congratulations to Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara, who celebrated Valentine’s Day with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Riley.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day 💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE 🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!” Trainor wrote in the caption to some adorable baby photos she shared on Instagram.

Sabara shared the same batch of photos to his Instagram followers, writing, “Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps-@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”

In December, Trainor discussed her pregnancy during a virtual appearance with Jimm Fallon on “The Tonight Show”.

“I am so pregnant,” she told Fallon at the time, admitting that being pregnant during quarantine actually made her life a lot easier.

“It was great not travelling, and if I felt sick, I was like, ‘Well, at least I’m home and doing interviews like this.’ I was so lucky for that,” she explained.