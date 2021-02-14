Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Expecting Second Child, Queen ‘Delighted’ By The News

Click to share this via email

It’s official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child.

Carolyn Durand, who reports on the royals for Elle and Oprah.com, reported the happy news via Twitter.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the statement concluded, accompanied by a photo of Duchess Meghan lying on the grass, her head on her husband’s lap, cradling her baby bump.

The gorgeous black-and-white photo was taken remotely by the couple’s longtime friend and photographer, Misan Harriman.

The photograph of the Duke and Duchess was was taken by the couple ‘s longtime friend Misan Harriman. What wonderful news for the Sussexes !! pic.twitter.com/RVK8y4khUT — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) February 14, 2021

Other members of the royal family are said to be thrilled that the couple will become parents for a second time.

“Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family ‘delighted’ and wish them well,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement to ET Canada.

The couple’s happy news comes after Duchess Meghan’s revelation that she suffered a miscarriage during the summer.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in a deeply personal essay published by The New York Times in November. <

The couple welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.