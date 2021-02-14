‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Tests Positive For COVID-19

“This is super scary.”

Nicole Polizzi, or Snooki, as the “The Jersey Shore” star is better known, revealed on Valentine’s Day that she has contracted COVID-19. Polizzi shared the news on Instagram.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! This ones [sic] a bit different,” she said. “I have Covid. I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.”

RELATED: Snooki Quits ‘Jersey Shore’ After Angelina Goes Off On Co-Stars For Wedding Speech

Snooki explained that initially she thought she had a “bad sinus cold,” given symptoms like a “stuffy nose” and “mild cough.” But after feeling exhausted and napping for an entire day, she decided to go get tested and in turn received the positive results.

Thankfully, the “Jersey Shore” alum says she is doing well despite battling the disease. “Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone!,” she said, adding that she currently feels groggy and, like many others, has lost her sense of taste and smell. “It’s fricken weird,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

She also detailed a bit more about her current condition on her Instagram story, saying, “I feel like I ran a marathon.”

Despite living with her husband Jionni LaValle and her three kids — Angelo James, 20 months, Lorenzo Dominic, 8, and Giovanna Marie, 6 — the rest of the family has tested negative. So Snooki says she is “hiding out” in her bedroom as she rides out the illness.

“I’m staying away from my family and we’re all going to self-quarantine until this is over,” she said.

RELATED: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Discusses Her Decision To Quit ‘Jersey Shore’

Though she has to keep a certain amount of physical distance between her and her loved ones, Snooki still received some Valentine’s Day treats. “I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family,” she wrote. “Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day!”