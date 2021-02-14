‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Comes Out As Pansexual

Click to share this via email

Tammy Slaton has something important to share with her boyfriend Jerry.

In a clip from Monday’s episode of TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters”, Tammy is seen at a restaurant with Jerry, sister Amy and Amy’s husband, Michael Halterman.

“So, like Jerry, I got some stuff that we need to talk about,” Tammy says tentatively in a clip, shared by TMZ.

“And what’s that?” Jerry asks. Tammy pauses, prompting Jerry to tell her, “You can tell me anything.”

“I am pansexual,” she declares.

Jerry seems confused. “What is it?” he asks.

“It means love it love,” Tammy explains. “I would date anybody whether they’re transgender, straight, gay.”

Jerry still appears confused. “So what you’re saying is that you would date a transgender guy?”

“Yeah. Or girl. It’s about how they make me feel, not how they look,” she replies.

In a confessional interview, Slaton says that a conversation with a friend led her to the realization that she was pansexual.

“I always thought I was bisexual, and then I started talking to one of my friends and she told me she was pansexual, and I asked her kind of what it meant,” Slaton says. “It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like, ‘Well, I guess I am too,” because I wouldn’t mind being with someone who’s transgender, or whatever.”

Jerry is then seen in a separate in interview, admitting he’s “still trying to figure out what it means, but I’m okay with it. I love Tammy the way she is,” he says.

Overall, Tammy admits she’s satisfied with the outcome.

“I’m happy because he took it pretty well,” she says. “Acceptance of people’s sexuality is important to me.”