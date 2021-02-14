Britney Spears Is Not Making Her Own Documentary About Her Life: Reports

Britney Spears’ conservatorship may make her want to scream and shout but the pop star doesn’t appear to be planning a documentary on the subject, according to two new reports.

Both TMZ and PEOPLE say that the legendary Ms. Britney Spears, 39, is not currently working on a documentary about her life despite rumours to the contrary.

Those whispers began to surface after the recent release of “Framing Britney Spears,” a New York Times TV documentary that has spurred an international conversation about the pop star’s treatment by the media and the conservatorship that has limited her freedom since 2008.

According to TMZ, any documentary that Britney would want to make would have to be greenlit by her conservatorship — something that would be unlikely to happen given that “Framing Britney Spears” was widely viewed to have put the conservatorship in a negative light.

PEOPLE has a similar report, citing a source in Britney’s inner circle who says the documentary “isn’t happening” due to the fact that the conservatorship would have to sign off on the project.

However, TMZ does say an as yet unidentified female filmmaker has been reaching out to Britney’s camp, expressing interest in making a doc about the star. The director reportedly wants to pitch the project to Netflix. But again, there appears to be no interest from Britney at the moment.

