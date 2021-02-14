Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Wife Blake Lively As His ‘Forever Valentine For The Foreseeable Future’

Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is showing his love for Blake Lively on Valentine’s Day.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the “Deadpool” star posted a slow-motion video of his wife sliding down a snowy hill on a toboggan.

Accompanying the video is the romantic classic “Cheek to Cheek”, featuring the refrain, “Heaven… I’m in heaven…”

In addition, Reynolds also posted a photo of the couple all glammed up, with Lively wearing a glittering gown and Reynolds sporting a tuxedo.

“My forever valentine for the foreseeable future,” wrote Reynolds in the caption.