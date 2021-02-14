Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Go Semi-Instagram Official With Valentine’s Day Post

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are taking their relationship to the next level.

The “Flip It Like Disick” star, 37, was first linked with the model, 19, in October of 2020. However, according to multiple reports, their relationship was very on-again-off-again. But now, Disick seems to have declared their relationship is Instagram official. Or at least semi-Instagram official.

Amelia made her first official appearance on Disick’s Instagram on Saturday night. Disick posted two photos of the couple out to dinner in Miami ahead of Valentine’s Day. The first photo showed the pair looking stern, with the caption, “Why so serious[?]” The second meanwhile shows the couple laughing, with the added caption, “Just kiddin.”

While the posts definitely indicate that things have progressed in their relationship, it’s worth noting that the photos were shared on Disick’s story, not his main page. Also notable: Disick didn’t tag Hamlin in the post.

Over the weekend Hamlin posted a photo of Disick on her Instagram story, showing him on a boat, though she is not pictured in the photo. Disick put up a similar photo of him on the boat with the caption, “Boat life […] reason I love life.”

Hamlin is the daughter of actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.