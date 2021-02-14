Shanae Grimes Announces She’s Pregnant With Second Child: ‘This Gift Truly Couldn’t Have Come At A Better Time’

Actress Shenae Grimes and her husband, singer-songwriter and model Josh Beech, are expecting baby no. 2.

The “90210” star shared the good news on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Here we go again!!! We’re feeling incredibly blessed to be growing our family and this gift truly couldn’t have come at a better time. We’ve just settled into our new house and it really feels like home now. Bowie is absolutely itching for a little sibling to play with and look out for.”

Grimes and Beech welcomed their first child, daughter Bowie, in September 2018. The couple were wed in 2013.

Grimes added that she and Beech are “teammates in this life and we’ve shown ourselves how incredibly strong and capable we are after tackling our recent cross-country move… in a car… with a toddler and a dog… during a pandemic. So bring it on, Baby Beech #2! We’re ready for ya!!!”

Beech shared a post on Instagram as well, showing daughter Bowie kissing Grimes’ belly.

Grimes also posted more details about the pregnancy on her blog, The Damn Thing. She wrote that first and foremost, she wanted to be respectful of sharing the news given that many couples struggle to conceive.

“While we’re thrilled to share this news with our supportive community, Josh and I want to first and foremost be mindful of the sensitive nature surrounding a pregnancy announcement,” Grimes wrote.

“The ability to conceive naturally is a privilege and a blessing and while it’s one we are extremely grateful for, we want to ensure that we acknowledge those whose family planning journeys have been more complicated than our own. We see you, we love you and we want you to know that you are in our prayers.”

Grimes plans to continue to document her pregnancy on social media and her blog. She shared a vlog on YouTube on Sunday about the announcement, which you can watch below.