Machine Gun Kelly And His ‘Bloody Valentine’ Megan Fox Share Valentine’s Day Tributes To Each Other

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are sharing their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple. They’re also sharing their love for each other on Instagram.

The rockstar, aka Colson Baker, and the “Jennifer’s Body” actress each posted a tribute to the other on Sunday, with MGK labeling Fox his “bloody valentine.”

“[I] wear your blood around my neck[…] my bloody valentine,” he wrote, adding some appropriately MGK emojis — namely a knife, a blood drop, an infinity symbol, and a red rose.

The caption accompanied a small gallery of four photos and one video documenting the pair’s relationship to date.

For her part, Fox posted a photo of her and Kelly with Kelly behind her and his hand on her stomach. Fox added a poem for a caption: “there goes my heart / manifest outside of my body /draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy.”

Fox went on to call Kelly “magical and haunted,” “kinetic and tortured,” “ethereal and dangerous,” and a “creative genius.”

“[T]he journey will likely be perilous,” she wrote, “but there is no destination without him.” She closed with, “happy valentine’s day rehab barbie.”

MGK and Fox went Instagram official last July and made their red carpet debut at the AMAs in November.