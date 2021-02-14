Gwyneth Paltrow Memes Herself With New Goop Vibrator For Valentine’s Day

She makes a candle that smells like her vagina, and now Gwyneth Paltrow is making a vibrator that she describes as “a thing of beauty.”

The Goop founder took to Instagram on Sunday, Valentine’s Day, to poke fun at herself while also promoting her new sex toy. Perennially in on the joke, Paltrow memed herself, so to speak, taking an iconic photo from Vanity Fair’s 1999 Oscars after-party and replacing the Oscar in her hands (which she had won for “Shakespeare in Love”) for, you guessed it, her new vibrator.

“Beat you to it…” Paltrow quipped in her Instagram caption. “I know how to meme too, guys. Head to @goop to see what all the buzz is about.”

The double sided wand vibrator sells for $95 and, according to Goop’s website, is “the ultimate intimate massager.”

The product’s description explains that “one end has a wonder-ball wand with deep, rumbly vibrations for external stimulation.” The other slimmer side with a flexible end promises to provide “powerful and precise vibration.”

Far from just being about function, the vibrator is designed to look good as well. “It’s a thing of beauty on a nightstand,” the description reads. “Basically, it’s a pleasure all around.”

Other good news? The vibrator is “water-resistant for bath and shower play” and comes with a one-year warranty.