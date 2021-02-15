Grace Kinstler Brings Luke Bryan To Tears With Her Incredible Voice On ‘American Idol’

This young singer is overcoming terrible loss to make her mark.

On Sunday’s “American Idol” premiere, 20-year-old Grace Kinstler stepped into the audition room and shared the sad story of her father, who passed away suddenly in February 2020.

“I used to watch ‘American Idol’ with my dad and my mom,” she explained. “I always imagined if I went, he would be there, but last February, I was at school and my brother called me at 7 in the morning and said, ‘You should look for flights home. They just took dad to the hospital and he’s not breathing.’ It was very unexpected.”

Kinstler started off by performing “Midnight Train to Georgia”, which seemed to get the judges’ attention, but then Luke Bryan asked her to perform a second song.

She tackled the Aretha Franklin classic “Natural Woman”, which she had also prepared.

“The legend that is Carole King wrote it, the legend that is Aretha Franklin sang it, you need to sing it like the legend you want to be. Tall order. Don’t phone it in; make me feel it. Sing ‘Natural Woman’ to me like I never heard it before,” Katy Perry advised her.

Grace Kinstler. Photo: ABC/John Fleenor

After her powerhouse performance of the song, Kinstler received nothing but praise.

“That’s got to be right up there with the Kelly Clarkson audition, the Jennifer Hudson audition,” Bryan told her. “I get brought to tears by stories and backgrounds of people and their struggles, but this is the first time in four years that someone just singing made me cry. Just understand that your dad is very, very proud of you right now. What a lot to be proud of.”

Perry said, “There’s not a whole lot of critiquing I need to do. I got a wave of full-body chills twice. That’s music. That’s true magic.”

With Lionel Richie adding, “You actually have control of that amazing instrument,” the deal was sealed; Kinstler was off to Hollywood.