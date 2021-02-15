Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Adorable Five-Year-Old ‘Hamilton’ Superfan On ‘Ellen’

Five-year-old JJ Kim from Seattle gets the surprise of his life while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s show.

The adorable youngster, who recently went viral on social media with his cover of “La Vie En Rose”, performs “I Want to Hold Your Hand” for the host and discusses some of his favourite musical instruments.

JJ, a kid of many talents, also reveals his love for science and showcases his expansive knowledge of the periodic table to a very impressed DeGeneres.

JJ then shares how he is a huge “Hamilton” fan and asks his Amazon Alexa every day for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s phone number.

After revealing he’d written the actor a letter and hadn’t managed to get his phone number from Alexa yet, DeGeneres then surprises the youngster with a special video message from Miranda himself.

See what the star had to say, and see JJ’s adorable reaction in the clip above.