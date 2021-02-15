Miley Cyrus Responds To MMA Fighter Julian Marquez Asking Her To Be His Valentine

Click to share this via email

This Valentine’s Day pairing is unexpected.

Over the weekend, MMA fighter Julian Marquez gave a very special Valentine’s Day shout-out to his favourite pop star.

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damned mic,” he said after winning his match against Maki Pitolo. “And to call these people out right now … this is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus — will you be my Valentine?”

"Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?"@JMarquezMMA used his mic time for an unconventional callout 😅 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/lWdwMRpoNS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

Cyrus caught wind of Marquez’ Valentine’s request and quickly responded, but she had one request before agreeing.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

Marquez later retweeted sports writer Greg Rosenstein:

Other fans on Twitter encouraged the pairing:

