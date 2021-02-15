Miley Cyrus Responds To MMA Fighter Julian Marquez Asking Her To Be His Valentine

By Corey Atad.

Julian Marquez, Miley Cyrus. Photo: Getty Images
Julian Marquez, Miley Cyrus. Photo: Getty Images

This Valentine’s Day pairing is unexpected.

Over the weekend, MMA fighter Julian Marquez gave a very special Valentine’s Day shout-out to his favourite pop star.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional During ‘TikTok Tailgate’ Pre-Super Bowl Performance

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damned mic,” he said after winning his match against Maki Pitolo. “And to call these people out right now … this is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus — will you be my Valentine?”

Cyrus caught wind of Marquez’ Valentine’s request and quickly responded, but she had one request before agreeing.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Leaves NSFW Comment On Lizzo’s TikTok

Marquez later retweeted sports writer Greg Rosenstein:

Other fans on Twitter encouraged the pairing:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP