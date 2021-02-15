Anilee List Gets Standing Ovation On ‘American Idol’ After Wowing Judges

Click to share this via email

Anilee List impressed the “American Idol” judges with a jaw-dropping performance on Sunday’s season premiere.

The 20-year-old explained in the VT how she had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at 10 years old. She then revealed how seeing James Durbin audition for the talent show in 2011 reignited her confidence in herself and her voice.

List showed off her killer vocals while belting out “Blue” by Aaron Taylor.

Katy Perry described List’s performance as the “most technically perfect vocals” she thought she’d ever heard on the show.

“It’s just completely flawless. No one needs to critique your voice. What are we going to tell this child?” Luke Bryan added.

Lionel Richie gushed, “I cannot wait to see where this goes.”

Unsurprisingly, List nabbed herself a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

See more in the clip above.