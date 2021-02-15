DJ Johnson Performs Emotional Song On ‘American Idol’ About Her Mother’s Abandonment

Eighteen-year-old DJ Johnson is turning pain into power.

On Sunday, the Texas native appeared on the “American Idol” season premiere and shared the heartbreaking story of how her mother abandoned her family.

RELATED: Anilee List Gets Standing Ovation On ‘American Idol’ After Wowing Judges

Life with her mother had been difficult, and Johnson admitted, “When my mom left, it felt like a relief.”

She realized that she could now pursue music without her mother lowering her self-esteem.

For the audition, Johnson performed an original song “Scars”, about her mother’s abandonment. In the middle of the song, she broke down in tears.

RELATED: Grace Kinstler Brings Luke Bryan To Tears With Her Incredible Voice On ‘American Idol’

DJ Johnson. Photo; ABC/Christopher Willard

Lionel Richie gave her a handkerchief, while Katy Perry encouraged her to continue.

“Some of the greatest artists become artists because they have had the most pain in their life,” Perry said, tearing up herself. “It’s about if you can take that pain and turn it into a purpose. Keep being brave.”

With tears flowing, Johnson’s dad was there to give her a hug as she got her Golden Ticket to Hollywood.