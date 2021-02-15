JoJo Siwa Celebrates First Valentine’s Day With Girlfriend Kylie

JoJo Siwa is showing love to her girlfriend on their first Valentine’s Day together. On Sunday, the 17-year-old star took to Instagram to let the world know she is “so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever.”

“It’s my first valentines dayyyy!!🥰 No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does,” Siwa said of her girlfriend Kylie. “I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7.”

“I love you more thank you’ll ever know,” she added.

Kylie also shared a sweet post to JoJo Siwa on her Instagram story. “Getting to spend Valentine’s Day w the BEST human on earth,” she wrote.