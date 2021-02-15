David Boreanaz Shows Support For ‘Buffy’ Co-Star Charisma Carpenter After She Accuses Joss Whedon Of Creating ‘Toxic Environment ‘ On Set

David Boreanaz is the latest “Buffy” star to voice his support for co-star Charisma Carpenter after she accused director Joss Whedon of abusive behaviour in the workplace.

Boreanaz portrayed Angel on the show in 1997-2003 and on the spinoff “Angel” with Whedon in 1999-2004.

RELATED: Jason Momoa Backs Up Ray Fisher’s ‘Justice League’ Allegations

The actor reposted Carpenter’s social media post:

I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength♥️🙏 — David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) February 14, 2021

Carpenter responded:

I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much. ♥️ — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 15, 2021

Carpenter shared her powerful message last week: “For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatize me to this day. Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Angel’.

“The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively,” Carpenter continued. “He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favourites.”

Ray Fisher previously accused Whedon of abusive on-set behaviour while filming “Justice League”.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

See more in the clip below.