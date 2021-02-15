Kelly Clarkson Puts Dark Spin On No Doubt’s ‘I’m Just A Girl’

Kelly Clarkson is doing Gwen Stefani proud.
On Monday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host debuts a new “Kellyoke” cover of the No Doubt classic “I’m Just a Girl” but with a real twist.
As opposed to the original 1995 track’s upbeat pop-rock sensibility, Clarkson slows things down and gives it a dark vibe, thanks to a new arrangement from her band.
Clarkson has performed covers of No Doubt and Gwen Stefani songs before on her show, including her “Voice” co-star’s single “Misery”.
In 2019, Stefani joined Clarkson for a cover of Eve’s “Let Me Blow Your Mind”.