Kim Kardashian Claps Back At People Who Think North West’s Oil Painting Was Done By Someone Else

North West is quite the artiste.

The seven-year-old sparked a social media frenzy after Kim Kardashian recently unveiled her oil painting, with some questioning whether she did it herself.

The youngster caught the attention of Bob Ross, with Sarah Strohl from the company telling TMZ that they were “thrilled to discover” the painting.

She added that they were “looking to nurture her talent by inviting her to visit the Bob Ross Experience in Muncie, Indiana.”

Strohl said, “Everyone at the late and iconic American painter’s company is thrilled about Bob’s apparent influence on a new generation… represented by North.”

Meanwhile, there were some who felt that the child’s painting was far too good for her to have painted it herself, accusing Kardashian of passing of someone else’s work as North’s.

This brought out a mama-bear clapback on Instagram Stories, giving haters an all-caps warning.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” she wrote, addressing the absurdity of “seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults wondering whether or not my child actually painted this!”

If North accepts the invitation, she will reportedly get the chance to check out Ross’s paintings in person.

She’ll also “get a class in his wet-on-wet technique with a certified Ross instructor.”

Ross filmed his series “The Joy of Painting” at the venue from 1983 to 1994.