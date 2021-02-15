Gizmo Is Back In New ‘Gremlins’ Mountain Dew Ad

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Gremlins are wreaking havoc once again.

On Monday, Mountain Dew debuted an ad for their sugar-free drink, starring Gizmo from the ’80s classic “Gremlins”.

RELATED: ‘Gremlins’ Is Getting An Animated Prequel Series

The ad also features original star Zach Galligan reprising his role as Billy Peltzer, sitting on the couch with the furry creature who just really wants a sip of that Mountain Dew.

Unfortunately, letting Gizmo take a drink was a big mistake, with his fur immediately starting to pop off his back.

RELATED: New ‘Gremlins’ Animated Series To Feature Cameos From Cast Of Original Movies

Fans of “Gremlins” have a lot to look forward to, with a 10-episode animated prequel “Secrets of the Mogwai” currently in production.