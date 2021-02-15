Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Gushes Over His ‘Lioness’ In Sweet Valentine’s Day Post

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari posted a sweet message to his other half on Valentine’s Day.

The personal trainer, who began dating the singer in 2016, posted a photo of the pair posing for the camera while on a hike.

Asghari’s post comes after he slammed Spears’ father Jamie amid the contentious conservatorship battle.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari said on his Instagram Story. “In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k.”

RELATED: Sam Asghari Speaks Out On Relationship With Britney Spears: ‘I Am Looking Forward To A Normal, Amazing Future Together’

He continued, “I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”