Notorious B.I.G. Takes Centre Stage In New Documentary ‘Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell’

The story of Notorious B.I.G. is getting the spotlight.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell”, which examines the life and career of the legendary rapper.

The film takes fans back to the beginning, with Biggie’s home life, his exposure to the drug trade, and his rise to prominence in the rap world.

“Every legend has an origin story. Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family,” the official description reads.

Featured in the film are Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Faith Evans, Lil’ Cease of Junior M.A.F.I.A., and more.

“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” premieres March 1.