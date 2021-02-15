Meghan & Harry Sit Down With Oprah For New Primetime Special

Oprah Winfrey is going to have a chat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to sit down with the TV mogul for a primetime special airing Sunday, March 7.

The interview will cover a range of subjects, including their marriage, parenthood, Markle’s adjustment to life as a royal, and more.

For the first half, Winfrey will speak with Markle; later they will be joined by Harry to talk about their decision to move to the United States and their expanding family.

On Sunday, Harry and Markle announced that they are expecting their second child. In 2019, they welcomed their first son, Archie.