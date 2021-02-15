Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Open Medical Clinics In Home State

Michael Jordan is giving back to North Carolina.

According to TMZ, the NBA legend is donating $10 million to open two medical clinics near his hometown of Wilmington.

The donation is going to the non-profit health care group Novant Health, which runs a number of hospitals and clinics throughout the state.

Novant said in a statement that Jordan’s donation will help provide “comprehensive primary care, including behavioural health and social support services, to the area’s most vulnerable communities.”

The two new clinics are scheduled to open in 2022. He previously donated $7 million to open clinics in 2017.

“Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life,” Jordan said.