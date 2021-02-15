Johnny Galecki Has Hilarious Response To Kaley Cuoco’s Valentine’s Day Tribute To Husband Karl Cook

Who says exes can’t be friends?

Actor Johnny Galecki, 45, took time on Valentine’s Day to respond to his ex-girlfriend and former “Big Bang Theory” co-star Kaley Cuoco’s Instagram post gushing over her husband, equestrian Karl Cook. Cuoco’s post, perhaps unintentionally, implied that her relationship with Galecki had been “boring.”

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Explains Why She Skipped Vacation With Hubby Karl Cook, Ex-Boyfriend Johnny Galecki Hilariously Responds

“Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!” Cuoco, 34, said of Cook, 30. “I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been!”

It didn’t take long for Galecki to chime in with a quip.

Understanding that brevity is the soul of wit, Galecki commented on the post with a simple, “Um.” Cuoco in turn replied, “LOL.”

Galecki dated Cuoco during the early years of their time together on “The Big Bang Theory,” but remained close friends even after their split.

In November 2020 Cuoco told Dax Shepard on his podcast “Armchair Expert,” that despite having fallen “mad for each other” she and Galecki “came out of it so brilliantly.” She added, “We’re closer today than we ever were.”

RELATED: Johnny Galecki And Alaina Meyer Announce Arrival Of First Child Together

“We’re dear friends, still,” Galecki said of the relationship in a 2013 interview with CBS! Watch magazine. “Kaley’s not just an ex, she’s a part of my life. I just don’t like to speak about it.”

Cuoco married Cook in June 2018. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting whom she divorced in May 2016.