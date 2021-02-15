17-Year-Old Nia Renee Absolutely Nails Cover Of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Chain Of Fools’ During ‘American Idol’ Audition

Click to share this via email

Nia Renee left the “American Idol” judges speechless during Sunday night’s season premiere.

The 17-year-old was dubbed the “Queen of Soul” by Katy Perry after belting out an incredible cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools”.

Luke Bryan insisted the teen was “born to do this,” with Perry gasping: “You’re 17 years old, please!”

Renee’s audition got off to a bit of a strange start after she walked in on Perry on the ground in her cow-print outfit, mooing.

“What are you guys doing later tonight for fun?” she asked, before Bryan said “cow tipping,” knocking her over.

See Renee’s sweet reaction to nabbing a Golden Ticket to Hollywood in the clip above.