Elijah Wood Doesn’t Think Amazon’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Series Should Be Called ‘The Lord Of The Rings’

There can only be one “The Lord of the Rings”, according to Elijah Wood.

In an upcoming interview with Empire, the actor, who played Frodo in Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy, offers his take on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series set in Middle Earth.

Wood says, “I find it very bizarre that they’re calling it ‘Lord Of The Rings’ as a shorthand, because it’s not ‘Lord Of The Rings’!”

As Wood explained, the series is actually set to take place prior to the “Lord of the Rings” series, during the so-called Second Age of Middle Earth.

So far, Amazon has not revealed the official title of the highly anticipated series.

Despite having a bone to pick over the title of the show, in an interview with IndieWire last year, Wood said he’d be interested in making a cameo.

“If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing, then yes. Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there,” he said.