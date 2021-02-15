Eugenie Bouchard Goes Instagram Official With Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph

Click to share this via email

Eugenie Bouchard and Mason Rudolph made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared a cute photo of the pair soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

He gushed in the caption: “My Valentine. ♥️”

The Canadian tennis player then shared a snap of herself lounging on the beach, alongside the caption: “quick vday getaway.”

The pics come after TMZ claimed back in October that the pair were “pretty serious.”

Bouchard was then pictured at the Steelers’ game in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans later that month.

Bouchard spoke about social media and trying to refrain from posting bikini pictures back in August.

She said on the Tennis.com podcast, “Apparently if you post that, it means you don’t play tennis or something. It’s influenced a little bit how I act. Maybe I’m just getting more mature and I’m like, ‘Look, I’m not going to post butt pictures every day.’”