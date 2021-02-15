Perez Hilton Regrets ‘A Lot Or Most’ Of What He Said About Britney Spears

Perez Hilton is the latest celebrity to offer some sort of apology to Britney Spears for their treatment of the pop star.

Hilton, 42, went on “Good Morning Britain” on Monday, per the Daily Mail, to talk about how he covered Spears’ life circa 2008. The gossip blogger, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., spoke out only after he faced backlash in the wake of the new New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, which shines a light on how shamefully Spears has been treated by the media over the course of her career.

“I regret a lot or most of what I said about Britney,” Hilton told “GMB”. “Thankfully, hopefully, many of us get older and wiser.”

Hilton infamously sold T-shirts back in 2008, during the height of the media scrutiny of Spears’ mental health, of then-recently deceased actor Heath Ledger along with the words “Why couldn’t it have been Britney?”

Hilton also spread false rumours at the time about Spears having a sex tape, frequently advocated that her children be taken away from her, and told readers to boycott her song, “Gimme More”, which had just been released, because buying her music was “feeding her addictions.”

Regarding “Framing Britney Spears”, Hilton defended Diane Sawyer, who has also come under scrutiny for the way she handled an interview with Spears in 2003.

“Someone who was talked about in this documentary briefly, Diane Sawyer — a respected journalist, a good woman — but many people are painting her out to be a villain,” Hilton said.

“I think a lot of fans and folks just want to blame this person and that person, but it’s not as simple as that,” he added. “There are real, mental health issues at play with Britney Spears.”

Hilton joins other notable figures who have apologized to Spears, the most prominent of which being Spears’ ex Justin Timberlake.