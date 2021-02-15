TikTok Star Addison Rae Reveals Kourtney Kardashian Gave Her Some Helpful Advice On Dealing With Fame

TikTok star Addison Rae discusses being friends with Kourtney Kardashian, dealing with trolls, and more in a new interview with Glamour U.K.

The 20-year-old, who has 4.9 billion likes and counting, says of dealing with negative comments online: “I’ve dealt a lot with online hate and social media drama, with people that are very opinionated and don’t want people to be happy.

“When I look at negative comments I can’t let it get to me that much and I think, That doesn’t define me, and they don’t really truly know me in my heart. There’s going to be people that don’t like you and that want to tear you down, but you have to love yourself for who you are.”

Rae leans on her TikTok sisterhood, including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and Kardashian to help her deal with the spotlight: “Having a support system over the internet or outside of it is equally important. Luckily, I have a great group of friends to really be there for me, understand what I’m going through, and where I am. Finding that core group of friends is key to keeping myself happy.”

Rae met Kardashian after her son Mason became a huge fan of hers.

“It’s really inspiring to see people that are so happy in their lives and are so put together after everything they’ve been through. That’s why I look up to Kourtney a lot and her entire family – throughout everything you can lean back on your family and friends to really have that emotional and mental support.

“It really pulls you through at the end. Something that she told me was, ‘Make sure you’re always enjoying what you’re doing because this is the life you’re living. Make sure it’s something that you’re proud of and you’re continuing to do the things you love.’”

Rae says, “Just staying mentally healthy has been a really big accomplishment for me. Going through the changes of life, really staying grounded, and remembering where I’m from.

“There’s so many times that I’ve been like, ‘This is a lot, maybe it’s mentally challenging,’ and then wanting to give up. But then I remember that I got where I am today, and that I should take every opportunity I can to just accomplish everything that I dreamed of.”

