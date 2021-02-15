The Chicks Talk Changing Their Name, Covering Beyoncé And More

The Chicks are loving their new name.

On the new episode of Apple Music’s “Essentials Radio” with Kelleigh Bannen, the country band members Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire talked about changing their name from the original Dixie Chicks.

“That needed to happen, and we knew that needed to happen for quite some time,” Maguire said. “With George Floyd’s murder and everything that started happening with Black Lives Matter, we were like, ‘Oh my God. We got to do this and do this as soon as possible.'”

The band announced their name change in June last year, due to “Dixie” being a nostalgic name for the old American South.

“We had a really funny management Zoom call where we were throwing out ridiculous names and it just came back to, we had to go through that to come back to, ‘Okay, the most obvious thing is The Chicks,'” Maguire continued. “Now, we got to get lawyers involved and figure out how to make that our name.”

The Chicks also agreed that changing their name lifted a big weight off their shoulders.

“You didn’t even know you were carrying that weight until it was gone,” Maines said. “Then it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re The Chicks? What were we thinking? That’s a way cooler name. What are we so scared of? We’re The Chicks.'”

The band also looked back on covering Beyoncé’s song “Daddy Lessons” on the road, which led to them performing the song with the Queen Bey herself at the 2016 CMA Awards.

“Well, she’s the biggest supporter of women, and then Texans. So I mean, we’ve always felt the kinship with her, for sure,” Maines said.

Robison added, “But guys, don’t you remember this? Even back when she was in Destiny’s Child, and we knew they were from Houston and we were from Texas as well. And we saw them in the airport one time and it was just that weird like, ‘Hey.'”