Olivia Wilde Praises Harry Styles For Doing Something She Says Most Male Actors Won’t Do

Olivia Wilde is doling out praise for her co-star and rumoured beau Harry Styles.

The director and actress took to Instagram on Monday to effuse about Styles and his work on her new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling”.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde wrote. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories.”

“No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight,” Wilde continued. Styles, however, was eager to take on the supporting of role of ‘Jack’ in the project.

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity,” she said. “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

Styles replaced actor Shia LaBeouf who was originally cast in the role but left the movie in September. The official reason given was “scheduling conflicts” though later reports suggested Wilde fired LaBeouf for his behaviour on set. Wilde famously has a “no a**holes” policy on all her film sets.

Despite the recasting and new filming restrictions put in place due to the Coronavirus, “Don’t Worry, Darling” has been able to wrap principal photography. Comedian and “Don’t Worry, Darling” co-star Asif Ali shared a photo on Instagram on Monday showing the entire cast celebrating the feat.

Wilde and Styles were first romantically linked in early January when photos of them holding hands at a friend’s wedding were published.

Wilde ended her eight years’ long engagement to actor Jason Sudekis in November.

Wilde and Sudeikis are parents to son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.