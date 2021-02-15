Salma Hayek Admits She ‘Started To Sob’ Before Filming Nude Scene In ‘Desperado’ With Antonio Banderas

Salma Hayek is opening up about a scene she had a “really hard time” filming while working on “Desperado”.

The 1995 action-flick brought Hayek to global fame thanks to her fiery scenes with Antonio Banderas.

Looking back, however, the 54-year-old star recalls one part of the movie which she found particularly challenging to shoot.

“They have a love making scene and it’s also when all the bad guys show up to kill them and they are making love and killing people and I’m like, this is unbelievable,” said Dax Shepard while interviewing Hayek during this week’s Armchair Expert podcast.

“That was another thing … oh god I’m gonna be in trouble,” Hayek replied. “The love scene was not in the script. It was demanded by the studio when they saw the chemistry. And I had a really, really hard time with that. Welcome to my world.”

Despite her reservations about shooting the scene, the actress praised Banderas and director Robert Rodriguez for helping her to feel more comfortable.

“They were amazing,” she continued. “The wife of Robert Rodriguez at the time became my best friend, she was the producer. Robert Rodriguez, thank god, can also do everything on a film set. He can do the sound, he can operate the camera and he was like my bro. They closed the set and it was Robert, Elizabeth, Antonio and I.”

“That’s nice. Except that I had never done anything like that. When we were going to start shooting, I started to sob. I said, ‘I don’t know that I can do it, I’m afraid.'”

While Hayak was intimidated by the situation, her co-star clearly didn’t have the same hangups. “I started crying, like they’re making me feel terrible,” she went on. “Antonio was the most free person and I was so embarrassed, I was crying. They were great, but I was not letting go of the towel. They would try to make me laugh and take it away for two seconds, I started crying again but we got through it.”

Hayek reiterated her praise for her co-star and the team behind the camera noting, “They were amazing. They did the best with what they could do at the time. They were so magnificent this group of three people.”

Hayek also disclosed how part of her discomfort came from knowing that her father and brother would see the movie.

“I just said, you can never see it,” she added, admitting she asked them both to leave the premiere during the scene and allowing them to return afterwards.