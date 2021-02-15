Paris Hilton Doesn’t Know What To Think About Mom Kathy Hilton Joining ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Paris Hilton is no stranger to watching her family on reality TV. Or appearing on it herself for that matter.

The TV star and influencer, 39, just launched a new podcast, “This is Paris,” in which she takes questions from people seeking the heiress’ advice. In a new teaser clip available ahead of the show’s Feb. 22 launch, Paris is asked what she thinks about her mom Kathy Hilton joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Paris’ aunts Kyle and Kim Richards are of course synonymous with the show.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Drops ‘Heartbeat’ Video Starring Boyfriend Carter Reum

“I don’t know what to think,” Paris said of her mom signing on to become Beverly Hills’ latest housewife. “I haven’t watched that show actually in a while. I used to watch it in the beginning. But then it’s so much drama.”

The fact that the drama centred around her family didn’t make it any easier for her to watch. “I feel like those type of shows feed off of that and they want everyone to fight and they love the drama,” she said. “I just don’t want my mom having to argue with people on national television.”

RELATED: Paris Hilton Testifies Against Utah Boarding School After Abuse Allegations

As for what her mom thought of her own appearance on a nationally televised reality TV show — “The Simple Life” — Paris reveals that Kathy was opposed to the project at first but loved it once it was released.

In a teaser for “This Is Paris”, below, Paris also talks about fashion trends for 2021 and when she might be getting engaged. Fans can call into the podcast at 833-87Paris or e-mail her at paris@iheartradio.com.